(KRON) — An Oakland body shop suffered major damage after a car smashed into it on Tuesday, the Oakland Fire Department said.

The victimized business is Turbo Auto Body, located at 1722 International Blvd. The driver crashed at about 8:30 p.m. and was not injured, OFD said.

Building engineers are expected to be at the scene for several hours until Wednesday morning. The westbound lanes of International Boulevard will be closed between 17th and 18th Avenue.