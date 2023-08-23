(KRON) — Power is out in parts of Sausalito due to a vehicle that crashed into a power pole Wednesday, according to the Southern Marin Fire District. Power has been knocked out from Gate 5 Road to Nevada Street along Bridgeway, according to officials.

PG&E is at the scene working on repairs, SMFD said. However, early reports indicate power will remain out until tomorrow.

There are also street closures as a result of the crash with Coloma Street between Bridgeway and Gate 5 Road closed. Bridgeway remains open in both directions. PG&E water district crews are on-site there.

Motorists are advised to stop at all non-functioning traffic signals, to avoid the area if possible, and seek alternative routes to Highway 101.