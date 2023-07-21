The Round Table Pizza at Foothill Boulevard in Hayward was damaged after a car crashed into the restaurant Friday afternoon.

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A road rage incident led to a car crashing into a pizza shop Friday afternoon, the Hayward Police Department confirmed to KRON4. The car drove into the Round Table Pizza located at 22457 Foothill Blvd.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. One of the vehicles shot at the car that crashed into the pizza shop.

No injuries were reported from the crash.

The driver that fired shots fled the scene, according to police. The driver who crashed into the Round Table Pizza remained at the scene and cooperated with the police investigation.

