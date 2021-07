SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A car crashed into a house and caused a gas leak, the San Francisco Fire Department said on Monday morning. The street is closed to traffic.

The car hit the residential gas meter at 3125 Jennings St, the fire department tweeted at 7:43 a.m. Only the residents of the home are impacted, and are being evacuated. No injuries were reported.

Pacific Gas & Electric responded to assist in the incident.

UPDATE: No injuries reported. 3100 Block of Jennings closed to all traffic while crews mitigate the residential gas leak. https://t.co/UySh2Z3E7D — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 26, 2021

This story will be updated.