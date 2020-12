SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A car crashed into a building in San Francisco early Friday morning.

A driver destroyed the Octavia Street sign at the Union St intersection, and nearly shattered the window of a pediatrics office.

San Francisco Fire was on scene cleaning up the scene and covering the ‘Getz Well Personalized Pediatrics’ window.

Octavia St

KRON4 witnessed blood and scattered shoes on the scene, and is waiting to hear from officials on further information.