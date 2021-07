SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Fire crews responded to a San Jose complex on Tuesday after a car crashed into a pool.

Around 1:29 p.m., officials arrived at the 1300 block of Fruitdale Avenue.

Fire officials say the driver appeared to be shaken up, however, was not injured.

At 1:29pm this afternoon #SJFD responded to reports of a vehicle into a pool on the 1300 block of Fruitdale Ave. Firefighters assessed the driver who although shaken, thankfully sustained no injuries. No one was in the pool at the time of the incident. All units cleared at 1:45pm pic.twitter.com/k1KTiQBTC5 — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) July 20, 2021

At the time of the incident, no one was in the pool.

No other details have been released at this time.