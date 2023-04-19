(KRON) — A car crashed into a Santa Rosa home Wednesday afternoon, the Sonoma County Fire District said on Twitter. Crews responded to the 100 block of Scenic Avenue just after 5 p.m. when a blue Nissan (pictured above) crashed into the home.

The Nissan stopped approximately two to three feet from where the family was sitting on a couch, according to a Sonoma County Fire District spokesperson.

A blue Nissan sedan crashed into a home Wednesday afternoon (Sonoma County Fire District).

No injuries were reported, officials said. As of 6:20 p.m., the cause of the crash is unknown.

A building inspector and personnel from the Red Cross were called to the scene. No other information was immediately available.