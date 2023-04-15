(KRON) – A vehicle crashed into a toll plaza on the Carquinez Bridge Friday night, according to the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department.

The accident occurred around 10 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 80. The number five lane was blocked due to the vehicle being turned over to its side at the toll plaza tower.

Crockett-Carquinez FD were unable to locate the driver of the vehicle after arriving to the scene. An H-32 helicopter searched the area for the driver, but an update as to whether the driver was located has not been released.

The cause of the crash is unknown.