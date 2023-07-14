(KRON) — A vehicle drove into a business at a shopping center in Benicia, according to the Benicia Fire Department. The vehicle, which appeared to be a white SUV or crossover, drove into the Southampton Shopping Center, crashing through the window of California Rehabilitation & Sports Therapy.

There were no injuries or structural damage to the building, according to Benicia PD. The business is reportedly working with its contractor to secure the building.

It is not known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.