3 struck by suspected impaired driver in San Francisco’s Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco police are responding to a traffic collision in San Francisco, according to authorities.

A little after 4 p.m., a burgundy Toyota Prius was traveling westbound on 23rd Street then turned northbound onto Mission Street. The car struck two pedestrians and continued along Mission Street, police say.

The car drove onto the sidewalk and struck a Muni bus and a passenger who was exiting the bus.

Preliminary Info Continued > The Prius driver and passenger are being evaluated medically. Impairment on the part of the driver is suspected at this time. — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) February 13, 2020

The driver and passenger initially drove off and fled the scene, but later returned to the scene and were detained.

Two San Francisco residents, 44 and 49-year-old men, are in surgery for life-threatening injuries. A female victim of unknown age was treated by paramedics.

The driver and passenger are being evaluated medically. Officials say drugs and/or alcohol are being suspected at this time. The suspect was driving a “great” speed, SFPD cannot determine the mph.

Officials are advising the public to avoid the area of Mission Street between 22nd and 23rd streets.

