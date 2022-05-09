VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A 7-year-old child was hospitalized after a car was struck with gunfire on Interstate 80 just outside of Vacaville.

FOX40 has confirmed multiple bullet holes appear on the vehicle, and that the child was hit by at least one of them.

The child was driven to NorthBay Medical Center in Fairfield.

A tweet shows footage of the car arriving at the hospital with the California Highway Patrol arriving nearby. The caption reads “Happening Now In Solano County I80 Freeway Shooting Just Outside Vacaville With Infant Child Hit!!! Infant Was Transported In The Car Hit By 40 Caliber Rounds”.

It is unclear what prompted the shooting and what condition the child is in.

CHP released the following statement about the shooting:

On Monday, May 9, 2022, at 4:19 PM, personnel assigned to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Solano Area were dispatched to a report of a shooting with injuries on eastbound Interstate 80, west of Alamo Drive, in Vacaville. The victim vehicle, a silver Honda Accord, was struck multiple times by gunfire. A seven year old passenger riding in the rear seat of the vehicle sustained a non-life threatening injury and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives assigned to the CHP Golden Gate Division Special Investigations Unit have assumed primary investigative responsibility for this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP investigative Tip Line at (707) 917-4491.