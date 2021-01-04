SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officials extinguished a car fire on the Bay Bridge on Monday morning, an incident that stalled drivers leaving San Francisco.
All lanes reopened by 11:23 a.m.
The San Francisco Fire Department said it was a “fully involved car fire” on eastbound I-80, west of Treasure Island Rd. Heavy smoke and fire was reportedly impacting visibility for drivers immediately near the car.
The fire was reported just before 10:30 a.m.
The Golden Gate and San Francisco divisions of the California Highway Patrol also responded to the scene. No word on injuries.
Latest Stories:
- UK prime minister orders new national coronavirus lockdown
- Check on your second stimulus payment with IRS ‘Get My Payment’ tool
- Trump heard on tape pushing Georgia’s election chief to ‘find’ votes, overturn Biden’s win
- Bay Bridge EB lanes open after extinguishing car fire
- 6 infected with new, more contagious coronavirus strain in California