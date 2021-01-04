Bay Bridge EB lanes open after extinguishing car fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officials extinguished a car fire on the Bay Bridge on Monday morning, an incident that stalled drivers leaving San Francisco.

All lanes reopened by 11:23 a.m.

The San Francisco Fire Department said it was a “fully involved car fire” on eastbound I-80, west of Treasure Island Rd. Heavy smoke and fire was reportedly impacting visibility for drivers immediately near the car.

The fire was reported just before 10:30 a.m.

The Golden Gate and San Francisco divisions of the California Highway Patrol also responded to the scene. No word on injuries.