Car fire causing major delays on Bay Bridge into San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A car fire is causing major delays on the upper deck of the Bay Bridge Friday morning.
The car fire was reported on WB-80 near Treasure Island.
At this time the right two lane are blocked and metering lights are on.
Expect delays.
