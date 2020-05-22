Live Now
Car fire causing major delays on Bay Bridge into San Francisco

Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A car fire is causing major delays on the upper deck of the Bay Bridge Friday morning.

The car fire was reported on WB-80 near Treasure Island.

At this time the right two lane are blocked and metering lights are on.

Expect delays.

