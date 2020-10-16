Update: Lanes open after car fire on Highway 101 in SF

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Lanes are open as of 9:03 a.m. after an incident on southbound US-101 near Cesar Chavez St in San Francisco on Friday morning.

California Highway Patrol says there was a vehicle fire and a crash with injuries.

