CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Fire Department is fighting a 10-acre fire that started on Monday. The fire is at westbound Interstate 580 and Eden Canyon Road in Castro Valley. As of 5:45 p.m. forward progress on the fire had been stopped, ACFD said.

Some structures off of Schaeffer Ranch Road are threatened by the fire, according to Cal Fire. People living west of Schaefer Ranch Road were told to be prepared to evacuate in case the fire continues to grow.

The City of Dublin will use the Shannon Community Center as an evacuation center and family reunification zone. The community center is located at 11600 Shannon Avenue.

According to California Highway Patrol, the reporting party believes that the fire started when a car’s gas tank caught on fire. Two lanes on the highway were blocked. Dublin Boulevard has also been closed to westbound traffic at Inspiration Drive.

The fire spread quickly, according to the City of Dublin. It was initially reported at three acres and has since grown to 10.

Cal Fire is assisting Alameda County Fire with the blaze. Fire officials are asking people to avoid the area and watch for firefighters.

