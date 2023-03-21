SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A car caught fire this morning on the Bay Bridge. Video of the incident showed the car engulfed in flames on the eastbound lanes of the bridge just past Treasure Island.

The left lanes of traffic are blocked, according to the CHP. Drivers are advised to expect delays, use alternate routes and avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

Flames from the car had also spread to a nearby emergency call box. The car appeared to be blocking traffic in the far left lane and two emergency vehicles appeared to be on scene. It’s not known if anyone was injured in the fire.

Bridge cam video from another angle showed that the blaze had been extinguished and several firefighters were inspecting the burned-out vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.