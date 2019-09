SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Several lanes are closed Friday night on the lower deck of the Bay Bridge because of a massive car fire.

A sigalert was issued around 10:21 p.m., according to the CHP.

The fire was first reported around 10:10 p.m.

Four lanes are blocked, as of 10:45 p.m.

Drivers should expect major delays.

