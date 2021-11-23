Car fire on Carquinez Bridge causes major traffic backup

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – A car fire reported on the Carquinez Bridge caused a major traffic backup on Tuesday night.

Around 9 p.m., the California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert as all eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 were blocked on the bridge.

Fire officials reported that two car fires have been contained and multiple ambulances responded to the scene.

No other details have been released about driver or passenger conditions.

As of 10 p.m., two lanes had been reopened.

It is unknown at this time what led to the car fires.

