All lanes open following car fire on Highway 101 in San Martin

SAN MARTIN (KRON) — California Highway Patrol first reported of a car fire around 4:09 p.m. in San Martin.
The fire was reported on northbound US-101, north of E. San Martin Avenue.
Around 5:25 p.m., the incident was still causing major traffic delays. The third lane from the left was closed, per officials.
As of 6:24 p.m., lanes have reopened.
Motorists are advised to expect delays.
Use alternate routes if possible.
