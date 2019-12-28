Live Now
All lanes open following car fire on Highway 101 in San Martin

SAN MARTIN (KRON) — California Highway Patrol first reported of a car fire around 4:09 p.m. in San Martin.

The fire was reported on northbound US-101, north of E. San Martin Avenue.

Around 5:25 p.m., the incident was still causing major traffic delays. The third lane from the left was closed, per officials.

As of 6:24 p.m., lanes have reopened.

Motorists are advised to expect delays. There is no estimated time on when the lane will reopen.

Use alternate routes if possible.

For a look at live traffic conditions, click here.

