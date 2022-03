CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Concord have responded a car collision on Friday.

Around 3:12 p.m., officials posted to Twitter reporting the crash happened on the 1700 block of Denkinger Rd.

A photo shared with the post shows one car flipped upside down.

The police department say, fortunately, no major injuries were reported.

The road has been blocked and drivers are told to expect delays while officials clear the road.

No other details were released.