A car flipped over after a crash on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Morgan Hill (Cal Fire SCU).

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A car was turned upside down after a crash on Wednesday in Morgan Hill, Cal Fire SCU announced on Twitter. The traffic collision happened on Butterfield Boulevard and E Dunne Avenue.

As of 1 p.m., authorities did not say if there were any injuries. The public is advised to be aware of first responders responding to the incident in the area.

The intersection of Butterfield and Dunne is a few blocks east of the Morgan Hill Downtown Amphitheatre. Both the Morgan Hill Fire Department and Morgan Hill Police Department responded to the incident.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.