A car flipped over on Friday around 1:15 a.m. Police suspect alcohol was a factor in this crash. (Santa Rosa Police Department).

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A car flipped over early Friday morning after a crash in the area of West Steele Lane and Northcoast Street, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a news release. The driver, a 49-year-old Santa Rosa woman, was arrested after there were indications she was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash around 1:15 a.m.

(Santa Rosa Police Department)

No other cars were involved in the crash. Police said a white Toyota Camry crashed into a bus stop sign (pictured above) and into a fence of an apartment complex on W Steele Lane.

Without assistance, the woman was able to get out of her car, which had “major front-end damage,” according to police. Her blood alcohol level was twice more than the legal limit of .08%.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment before being booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility.

She was booked for three charges: driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, driving with a blood alcohol level over .08% and violation of probation.