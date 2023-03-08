SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — A car flipped over Wednesday around noon near Francisco Boulevard East and Hoag Street, the San Rafael Police Department (SRPD) announced on social media. Police said the collision appears to have been caused by a driver under the influence of alcohol.

After the car flipped over, the driver ran away and was located by police near the scene of the crash.

A photo posted by SRPD (below) shows a four-door sedan flipped over. The scene of the incident is located in front of the Dunn-Edwards Paints store at 717 Francisco Blvd.

(San Rafael Police Department).

The collision caused Francisco Boulevard East to be temporarily closed in both directions. As of 12:40 p.m., that road has been reopened.

No injuries were reported, according to San Rafael police. Both SRPD officers and the San Rafael Fire Department were at the scene in response to the collision.