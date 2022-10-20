SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A vehicle was found buried in the ground of an Atherton home Thursday morning, according to the Atherton Police Department. Police received calls at 8:50 a.m. after landscapers discovered the buried vehicle while working on a project at a private home.

The home is located on the 300 block of Stockbridge Avenue. Crime scene technicians are at the scene working to get the vehicle out of the ground and see if there was a crime committed.

The investigation is still ongoing. As of 7:30 p.m., it is unknown how and why the vehicle was buried in the ground.