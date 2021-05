SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Emergency crews responded Monday morning after a car went over an embankment and became wedged between a hillside and a building near Highway 101 in San Francisco.

The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, San Francisco fire officials said on social media.

The incident was reported about 6:30 a.m. on northbound 101 near Interstate Highway 280.

Information about what led to the crash was not immediately available.