(KRON) — A car was impounded Sunday night after engaging in alleged sideshow activity on the Bay Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 7 p.m., a group of cars were seen traveling on eastbound Interstate 80 and had stopped on the right shoulder. Officers conducted traffic stops on several of the cars.

One man was found to be driving on a suspended driver’s license. His vehicle car was later impounded.

Photo: CHP Photo: CHP Photo: CHP

Another driver was cited and referred to the State Referee to be inspected for various emissions violations, CHP said.