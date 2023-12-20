SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect was taken into custody in San Francisco Wednesday after crashing their vehicle into multiple cars during a police chase. One crash involved a San Francisco Police Department car.

SFPD responded to the report of a suspicious vehicle on the 400 block of Jersey Street at about 5:07 p.m. Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the car drove off.

It rammed into a marked SFPD car as it took off, initiating a chase. The pursuit ended when the suspect car was involved in another crash at Harrison Street and Cesar Chavez Street.

The driver was taken into custody and hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries. Charges are pending an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”