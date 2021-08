SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Police responded to a car that drove over a cliff in Santa Cruz Friday night, authorities said.

Officials said the car lost control and drove over West Cliff.

The driver and passenger in the car were uninjured. The driver felt faint and lost control, according to authorities.

The primary investigator ruled out DUI.

No other details were released.