Car of missing Walnut Creek woman found in Southern California

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are asking for the public help’s in finding a Walnut Creek woman who disappeared on June 14.

Erika Lloyd, 37, has not been seen or heard from for five days. Her car was found abandoned and vandalized in Southern California.

The car was located near State Route 62 and Shelton Road, near Twentynine Palms and Joshua Tree National Park. Twentynine Palms is a city in San Bernardino County.

Lloyd is a white woman with blue eyes and dark brown hair. She is about 5-foot-7.

If you have seen her or have any information regarding her whereabouts, call the Walnut Creek Police Department at (925) 935-6400 or the Morongo Basin CHP office at (760) 366-3707.

