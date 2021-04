SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A car is on fire on the Bay Bridge, causing major traffic delays.

San Francisco fire officials are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Vehicle Fire on Bay Bridge AVOID AREA AND EXPECT DELAYS (South Beach, San Francisco) 📲 Live on @CitizenAppSFO https://t.co/VWRG8L6WTm — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) April 25, 2021

Delays are expected.

No other details are available at this time.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.