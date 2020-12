SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco Fire Department rescued a person from a car that went over a cliff at Fort Funston beach on Friday morning.

SF Fire said shortly before 9 a.m. that the woman in the car is “miraculously” in stable condition. A Coast Guard helicopter arrived to help, but was no longer needed.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as information becomes available. All photos courtesy of SFFD.