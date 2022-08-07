Crews were at the scene of a car crash on Hwy 1 that resulted in one car being overturned (North County Fire Authority).

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A car was overturned after an accident Sunday afternoon on Hwy 1, the North County Fire Authority announced on Twitter. The incident happened near Skyline Boulevard and the northern part of Hwy 1 in Daly City.

A photo posted by fire officials shows a dark blue Toyota flipped on its right side. Officials did not say whether or not another vehicle was involved in the incident.

Officials did not say if anyone was injured. North County Fire Authority first tweeted the incident at 4 p.m. Skyline Boulevard intersects with Hwy 1 near the Serramonte Mall.

Late Saturday night, North County Fire Authority reported another car crash in Daly City. A photo shows damage to the front bumper of a white Mercedes-Benz after crashing into a black sedan on Washington Street between San Pedro Road and Junipero Serra Blvd.

A crash involving two cars on Saturday night in Daly City (North County Fire Authority).

The crash on Saturday night happened roughly 0.3 miles away from the In-N-Out on Washington Street.