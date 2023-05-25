(KRON) — All lanes are blocked on I-580 westbound in Oakland Thursday afternoon due to police activity, according to a 511 alert. Officials say at least one vehicle was overturned on the freeway east of Keller Avenue.

The overturned vehicle is related to a shooting, officials told KRON4. There were multiple injuries reported, but it is unknown at this time how many.

As of 3:50 p.m., the westbound left lanes are open, and the right lanes remain blocked. No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as KRON4 learns more.