Car plows into pedestrians in San Francisco; 3 injured

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two men are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a car in San Francisco’s Mission District.

A third victim was treated by paramedics at the scene.

It happened Wednesday during a busy afternoon at the corner of 23rd and Mission Streets.

San Francisco police say the driver in a dark-colored Prius collided with a Muni bus then hit three pedestrians.

The driver may have been impaired, according to authorities.

Police say the suspected driver left the scene but came back within minutes; he is cooperating with investigators.

Right now authorities are going through surveillance video from local businesses and the Muni bus as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Francisco police.

