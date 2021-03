SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose firefighters responded to reports of a car crashing into the front window of a CVS around 12:11 pm on Wednesday.

The store is located on Blossom Hill Road.



Firefighters responded to reports of a vehicle that had gone through the front window of the CVS store on Blossom Hill Road at approximately 12:11 pm today. Thankfully no one was injured. Crews are securing the electrical and checking for any structural damage. pic.twitter.com/WtyN8ajKNi — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) March 10, 2021

According to firefighters, no one was injured.

The incident is under investigation, and we will continue to update this story.