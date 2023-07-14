SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A driver lost control on Highway 1 in north Santa Cruz County and plunged 300 feet down a beach cliff Friday afternoon.

Highway 1’s southbound lanes are closed with no estimated time for reopening, CalTrans officials said at 2:38 p.m. A witness first reported the crash to California Highway Patrol dispatchers at 1:25 p.m.

The vehicle rolled on Highway 1 near Scott Creek Beach before it went over a 300-foot cliff, witnesses told dispatchers.

Emergency crews rescued one victim in the water. Cal Fire CZU wrote, “Firefighters set up rope rescue, but Copter 106 out of Alma Helitack Base Cal Fire SCU was able to pull 1 patient from vehicle quickly. Patient was taken to hospital in critical condition.”

Crews are still trying to tow the mangled vehicle out of the ocean, and traffic controls remains in place.

This breaking news story will be updated.