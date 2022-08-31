OAKLAND (KRON) – KRON4 News is waiting for an update from Oakland police and California Highway Patrol but video from the scene shows the aftermath of a shooting that ended with a crash.

Video shows a black car smashed in with bullet holes in the windows. The air bags fully deployed.

Police are investigating a shooting that possibly happened on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 580 in Oakland near Park Avenue.

People on scene said it appeared the person driving drove off the freeway and crashed at 35th and Brookdale avenues.

Witnesses who live in the neighborhood said they went up to the car that crashed with bullet holes and saw a woman seriously injured and a child that had been shot.

They also said both were taken to the hospital, but Oakland police and CHP have not confirmed any of these details. We reached out this morning but have not heard back.