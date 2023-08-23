(KRON) — A person suffered “major injuries” after a crash Wednesday morning in Pinole, according to Richmond Firefighters Local 188. Officials say a car drove off the road and rolled several times, which caused the driver to be ejected from the vehicle.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. in the area of I-80 and Pinole Valley Road. The victim, who was the sole occupant of the car, was taken to a nearby trauma center.

Their condition is unknown at this time. Fire officials posted photos of the crash below.

Officials did not say what circumstances led to the crash. Authorities did not say if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District assisted in the response.