(KRON) — A car was damaged by gunfire on an Oakland freeway Tuesday morning, California Highway Patrol reported.

The shooting happened on eastbound State Route 24 between 51st Street and Clairemont Avenue. CHP believes it happened at about 5:30 a.m.

The victim told police there were no injuries caused by the shooting, but the victim’s car was damaged.

It was a busy day in Oakland, as two people were shot dead in the city in the afternoon. One shooting happened outside the Lake Merritt BART station, and the other was at the Martin Luther King Jr. Regional Shoreline boat launch.

Anyone with information about the SR-24 shooting is asked to contact CHP’s Oakland office at (510) 457-2875 and ask for Officer J. Sicairos.