(KRON) — San Leandro police are investigating a freeway shooting that occurred on southbound Interstate 880 on Sunday.

Just before 10 p.m., the victim’s car was struck by gunfire three times near the Davis Street exit.

No one inside the victim’s car was struck and no other injuries were reported. The suspected vehicle is described as a white SUV.

Police have not released what exactly led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol.