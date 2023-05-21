A car was submerged in water in the Stevens Creek Reservoir Sunday evening (Santa Clara County Fire).

(KRON) — Firefighters responded to a report of a submerged car in the Stevens Creek Reservor Sunday evening, Santa Clara County Fire announced on Twitter. Crews received reports regarding the incident around 6:49 p.m.

As of 9:30 p.m., it is unknown if there were any injuries. A tow truck is working to get the car out of the water, and crews have yet to find any patients.

The car submerged in water appears to be a four-door Nissan sedan (pictured above). Stevens Creek Reservoir is located right outside of Cupertino.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff and San Jose Fire Department assisted in the response. No other information was immediately available.