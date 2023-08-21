(KRON) — Crews rescued an unconscious man from Seaplane Lagoon early Monday morning following a report of a car that drove into the water, according to the Alameda Fire Department.

At around 3:20 a.m., firefighters located a car in the water and deployed rescue swimmers to retrieve a man that was also in the water. The man was found unconscious and not breathing, the fire department said.

Crews performed life-saving measures and the man was taken to a local hospital. A dive rescue team was deployed to locate any additional victims in the water. No additional victims were found, officials said.

The current condition of the man is unknown at this time. The cause of why the car drove into the lagoon is also unknown. As of 8 a.m., the scene still remains active.