SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A car that veered off a San Francisco street and went crashing down the Sanchez Street Stairs on Saturday evening was carjacked moments before, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KRON4. Dramatic video caught the car hurling off the road and tumbling through trees before landing upside down on the street below.

As onlookers rushed to assist the five occupants of the car, they quickly excused themselves and fled the scene before first responders arrived — despite some of them being visibly bloodied in the crash.

When officers did arrive on the scene, they were approached by a victim who identified himself as the owner of the car. He told police he was sitting in his car near 19th Street and Dolores Street when he was approached by unknown suspects who carjacked his vehicle.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the confrontation.

Police are still looking for the five occupants of the vehicle in the crash. SFPD said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.