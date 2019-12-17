Car theft suspect injured in fire at San Jose home he broke into

SAN JOSE (KRON) – A man accused of driving a stolen car and breaking into a home in San Jose was rescued by firefighters after the house caught fire.

29-year-old Raul Anthony Rodriguez ran away from police on Monday after he was spotted with a stolen car.

He then broke into a home on Santee River Court.

Officials said the homeowner escaped and was not hurt, but Rodriguez refused to come out of the home.

Then the house caught fire and fire crews rushed in to rescue Rodriguez.

He was taken to a hospital with burn injuries and is expected to survive.

Police say once Rodriguez is released, he will go to jail on a number of unspecified charges.

Latest News Headlines: