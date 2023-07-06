(KRON) — A car thief led police on a chase before he lost control and crashed a stolen car in front of San Rafael High School on the Fourth of July.

Albin Adolfo Mendez-Mazariegos, 22, of Novato, is no stranger to law enforcement. He’s currently on felony probation for vehicle theft in Marin County, police said.

Just before 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, a San Rafael Police Department officer was at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Second Street where the officer saw a vehicle accelerate through a red traffic light. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, and it ran through a second red light at the next intersection.

“The officer observed that the vehicle was driving dangerously and at an excessive rate of speed. The officer, in the interest of public safety, discontinued actively pursuing the vehicle. Even though not being pursued, the suspect vehicle continued traveling east on Mission Avenue at a high rate of speed, lost control in front of San Rafael High School, and then crashed into several concrete bollards,” SRPD wrote.

The vehicle landed next to the school’s gymnasium.

Several neighborhood witnesses watched the collision, saw two men run from the car, and called 911.

Mendez-Mazariegos ran into the backyard of a residence on Belle Avenue. An SRPD officer found Mendez-Mazariegos hiding in the backyard and took him into custody. Officers continued searching the area, but the second man evaded arrest.

“The vehicle Mendez-Mazariegos was driving was reported stolen by the Central Marin Police Authority. Additionally, Novato Police contacted SRPD and reported that Mendez-Mazariegos was being investigated for stealing a car from their jurisdiction. Mendez-Mazariegos is known to SRPD relating to other vehicle theft cases,” police wrote.

He was arrested just last month with yet another stolen car, according to police.

Mendez-Mazariegos was booked into the Marin County Jail on new felony charges.