Car windows were shattered in the Cow Hollow neighborhood of San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Cow Hollow residents were dismayed to discover that someone vandalized nearly two dozen cars in their San Francisco neighborhood overnight.

“Shattering news in our quiet Cow Hollow neighborhood! 23 cars were vandalized,” one neighbor told KRON4.

One or more vandals targeted cars that were parked on Filbert, Webster, Pierce, and Union streets late Sunday night. Witnesses sent KRON4 photos of shattered car windows.

Two of the vandalized cars’ owners reported that nothing was stolen from their vehicles, while another car owner said items were snatched from their vehicle.

The San Francisco Police Department said officers were called to Webster Street just before midnight Sunday to investigate “a report of people breaking into vehicles.”

Car windows were shattered in the Cow Hollow neighborhood of San Francisco.

“Upon arrival, officers located multiple vehicles that had been damaged. Officers met with a victim who had their vehicle broken into and items were stolen. The officers attempted to search for the suspects to no avail,” Officer Robert Rueca wrote.

No arrests have been made. The car vandalism spree remains an open and active investigation, SFPD said. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.