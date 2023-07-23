A photo of the vehicle when it came to rest (Photo courtesy of San Francisco Fire Department)

(KRON) — A car veered off a dead end and fell over the Sanchez Street Stairs San Francisco on Saturday evening, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

(Photo courtesy of SFFD)

The crash happened around 7:18 p.m. when witnesses said a driver veered off the dead end at Cumberland Street before landing at 19th and Sanchez streets. SFFD and San Francisco Police Department officers were called to the scene.

Crews with SFFD Truck 7 confirmed that no injuries happened due to the crash. However, when fire crews arrived, all of the occupants of the vehicle fled the scene, SFFD said.

A photo from the scene shows that the car came to rest on its top after it overturned. A tow truck was brought to the scene to remove the vehicle.

Anyone who knows more about the incident is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message. You can choose to stay anonymous.