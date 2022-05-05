DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — An eight-story tall, glass and steel car vending machine opened in Daly City Wednesday. The structure was developed by Carvana, an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars online.

Customers can pick out a car online and select a day and time to pick up their vehicle at the vending machine. Once they arrive, customers will receive a commemorative Carvana coin and can watch their car descend through the vending machine structure.

“Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and affordable online car buying and financing solution that embraces San Francisco’s world renown disruptor spirit, and now we look forward to driving people in the tech capital of the U.S. happy with all of the fun and excitement that comes with a Car Vending Machine pickup experience,” said Ernie Garcia, the founder and CEO of Carvana.

The vending machine is the 32nd in the United States and the fourth in California. It holds up to 27 vehicles and can be found at 2123 Junipero Serra Boulevard in Daly City. It will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Pick-up at the vending machine is free for Carvana customers.