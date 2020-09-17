Car washes see boom in business as air quality improved across Bay Area

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) – The improvement in our skies and air quality had people out and about on Wednesday with many focused on getting the ash off of their cars.

After weeks of ash just collecting on top of their vehicles, some folks said it was time for a clean slate.

One ashy roof after another, cars filed in to Matt and Jeff’s Car Wash and Detail Center in Novato looking for a bath.

Here is what car wash customers had to say:

“We were getting ash like snow in San Rafael.”

“After all the dust grime dirt muck in the air, then the moisture, it’s time for a clean.”

“It was like this thick like mud on my side windows.”

“It’s caustic to the cars, people are trying to get it off as soon as they can,” Matt Broderick said.

Owner Matt Broderick says it’s not hard to figure out why he’s seeing a constant stream of customers.

“Just seeing some blue, feeling better about being outside and so forth, I think it’s working to our advantage at this point,” Broderick said.

He says the last couple of days has been the most business they’ve received since the pandemic hit and it’s a similar story down at blue wave in San Rafael where the line of dusty cars wrapped around the building.

“It’s the busiest since we’ve been here and we’ve been open since 2017,” Ernest Juarez said.

Manager Ernest Juarez says they’ve been cleaning close to 900 cars a day this week with customers all on the same page.

“All the ash and all the pollen and the things over the last month and a half. It’s sticky, thank god for the blue skies,” a customer said.

“I was at the other car washes they were packed also, I was like wow today is the day,” another said.

