Car with ‘Black Lives Matter’ signs inside vandalized in Union City

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Police continue to investigate a hate crime that involved someone spray painting the N-word and other vulgarities on a car that was apparently targeted because it had “Black Lives Matter” signs inside it.

Pictures show the graffiti and front window smashed in, too.

Police say they are disappointed to see this happening in Union City.

An officer responded to the area where it happened near Almaden Boulevard and Alvarado Niles Road on Sunday.

Upon arrival, the officer learned about the racist graffiti and destruction done to the car, and a thorough investigation was conducted.

Right now detectives are following up on evidence and video from the area.

After the officer took pictures of the hate crime, he took it upon himself to get cleaning supplies and he removed the racist graffiti from the victim’s car himself.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are urging any witnesses to come forward.

Hate crime investigations are also underway in Petaluma, Pacifica, and Oakland.

